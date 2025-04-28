After 3 decades, endangered red-crowned roofed turtles return to Ganga

One of the most endangered turtle species, the red-crowned roofed turtle has returned to the Ganga after 30 years. As many as 20 freshwater turtles of this species were reintroduced in the river in the western region of the state, senior forest officials said. All relocated turtles have sonic transmitters attached to their bodies to help researchers study the reintroduction strategy (Sourced)

The species is said to be native to India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

“We have relocated 20 turtles in all. Ten males and an equal number of females, ranging between two and three years of age, were released into the river. Half of them were left upstream of the river, which is a part of Haiderpur Wetland, and half downstream, which is a part of the Hastinapur wildlife sanctuary,” said Rajesh Kumar, the divisional forest officer of Meerut on Sunday.

Known by its biological name Batagur kachuga, the turtle is marked critically endangered in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) list and is one of the 50 species in the list of Asia’s most-endangered tortoises and freshwater turtles.

“In India, red-crowned roofed turtles survive only in the Chambal River, with no evidence of their presence elsewhere in the world for the past 30 years. They were reportedly seen in Nepal and Bangladesh, but there is no concrete evidence. This became the first such reintroduction exercise in India for the red-crowned roofed turtle,” said Arunima Singh of the India Turtle Conservation Program. She has been working for the purpose for over 12 years.

The joint operation was taken up by Namami Gange, the state forest department, and India Turtle Conservation Program. All relocated turtles have sonic transmitters attached to their shells.

In Chambal, the population of red-crowned roofed turtles is less than 300. The study [to be conducted with the help of transmitters] will provide critical insights into reintroduction strategies, helping to shape future conservation actions for other endangered species.

The turtles selected for the release were carefully chosen based on their health, sex, and morphometric characteristics. Proper translocation methods were followed, including maintaining hydration, minimising stress, and transporting the turtles during nighttime to avoid heat exposure.

The shells of these freshwater turtles can be as long as 56 cm and can weigh up to 25 kg. In comparison to the females, the males are shorter and reach only half the length. The carapace of the species is strongly keeled, and the plastron is angulated laterally in the young ones. Adult females lay anywhere between 11 to 30 eggs during March and April.

“Our lives are deeply interwoven with nature. It is everyone’s collective responsibility to safeguard it,” said the DFO, urging younger generations to build a lifelong connection with wildlife and to actively participate in conservation efforts.