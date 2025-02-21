Menu Explore
After Aerocity push, AI City plan takes root in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Finance minister Suresh Khanna made a budgetary allocation of ₹5 crore for the ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government. AI City to be a step forward bringing the state capital on par with IT hubs of the country

LUCKNOW After last year’s push to Aerocity, the Finance Bill 2025-26 on Thursday announced AI (Artificial Intelligence) city for Lucknow, which will come up on 70-acre land.

Aerocity and AI City are steps to make UP the most favoured destination for investors. (Pic for representation)
Aerocity and AI City are steps to make UP the most favoured destination for investors. (Pic for representation)

Finance minister Suresh Khanna made a budgetary allocation of 5 crore for another ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government. AI City will be a step forward bringing the state capital on par with IT hubs of the country.

The minister also made an allocation of 10 crore for the UP Defence & Aerospace Units project.

“The AI City will become a catalyst for future IT projects in the city,” said Rajeshwar Singh, BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar. The state government has already framed the UP Aerospace and Defence Unit Employment Promotion Policy, 2024.

Aerocity and AI City are steps to make UP the most favoured destination for investors. Spread over 1500 acres, Aerocity will have state-of-the-art facilities for commercial offices, seven-star hotels, parks, convention centre and other such facilities.

Rajeshwar Singh, BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar, had forwarded the Aerocity proposal to the state government, which entrusted the Lucknow Development Authority to identify land for the project.

In a bid to develop Lucknow on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR), the state government came up with the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR). It enacted the UP State Capital Region and Other Region Development Authority Act, 2024, to facilitate planned development around Lucknow.

The UPSCR will comprise six districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki with a total area of 27,826 sq km.

