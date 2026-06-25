After Aliganj fire: 55 more establishments sealed as LDA safety sweep enters day 2

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed 55 establishments and issued notices to 78 others for violating approved building norms and safety regulations on the second day of its citywide enforcement drive launched after the Aliganj fire tragedy. With Thursday’s action, the two-day tally of the crackdown rose to 126 sealed establishments and 161 notices across Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

With Thursday’s action, the two-day tally of the crackdown rose to 126 sealed establishments and 161 notices across the city.

The drive targeted coaching centres, libraries, hotels, nursing homes, computer institutes and commercial complexes allegedly operating without mandatory compliance. Officials said inspections would continue in the coming days and could be expanded further.

Following directions from LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, enforcement teams, along with the fire department and Lucknow police, inspected all seven enforcement zones.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said zone-7 teams sealed seven establishments and issued 20 notices in Thakurganj, Balaganj and Dubagga. Zone-1 sealed 12 establishments, including a commercial complex in Patrakarpuram, and served notices on 18 property owners and managers.

Zone-2 teams sealed 10 establishments and issued 11 notices in Krishna Nagar and Kanpur Road areas, while zone-4 sealed 10 establishments, including libraries and coaching centres. Six establishments each were sealed in zones 5 and 6, and four in zone 3.

Officials said the inspections are focused on misuse of buildings, deviations from sanctioned maps and fire safety violations following the Aliganj fire tragedy.