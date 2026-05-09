After Bengal, BJP eyes last big reset before 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls

As the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national leadership is expected to shift its attention to Uttar Pradesh after the swearing-in of the new government in West Bengal on Saturday, the party’s state unit is heading toward what could be a significant political reset before the 2027 assembly elections. The previous cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh was carried out in March 2024. (FILE PHOTO)

Organisational changes, a cabinet reshuffle and appointments to vacant posts in commissions and corporations are all on the cards and may follow in quick succession very soon, offering the party perhaps the last major opportunity to recalibrate its caste, regional and gender equations ahead of the high-stakes electoral battle.

“Once the government formation is in place in West Bengal, top Central leaders will be focusing on UP where organisational changes, a Cabinet expansion and filling the posts in various corporations and boards are pending though broad homework on all the three fronts has already been done,” a senior minister in the Yogi Adityanth government said.

Party sources indicated that the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath government could take place any time between May 10 and 15. Nearly half-a-dozen names are doing the rounds for possible induction or change in responsibilities, though the final decision will rest with the central leadership.

The reshuffle is expected to go beyond mere administrative adjustments and carry a strong political message. The BJP leadership is learnt to be assessing representation across caste groups, regions and communities in the backdrop of changing political equations after the Lok Sabha elections that saw cracks in the BJP’s social coalition

The exercise assumes significance as the BJP attempts to consolidate support among sections where it is perceived to have suffered erosion or where rival parties are aggressively expanding their social base.

One or two women may be made minister, while giving presentations to Brahmin, Jat, Gurjar, Kurmi, Pasi, Pal, and Valmiki communities across the regions. While the induction of former UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary is being seen as a foregone conclusion, other names in circulation include Manoj Pandey, Ashok Katariya, Krishna Paswan, and Pooja Pal.

The organisational restructuring in the state unit is also likely to run parallel to the Cabinet exercise.

Several posts in the party organisation have remained under discussion for months, while a number of commissions, boards and corporations are yet to be filled. Together, these appointments are expected to provide the leadership an opportunity to accommodate leaders from diverse social and regional backgrounds while balancing internal aspirations.

Political observers say the exercise related to all the three areas could particularly focus on strengthening the BJP’s outreach among OBCs, Dalits and non-dominant caste groups, besides ensuring better regional representation from areas under or not represented.

Gender representation too is expected to be a factor, especially at a time when the BJP is trying to sharpen its women-centric political messaging around welfare schemes and beneficiary outreach.

“While the BJP faces no real challenge on the Hindutva plank, it still needs to carefully balance caste, regional and gender equations ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The impending Cabinet reshuffle, organisational overhaul and appointments to key boards and corporations are likely to be used by the party as an opportunity for political messaging and social recalibration before the polls,” a senior BJP leader said.