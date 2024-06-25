After extended 10 days, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve closes for tourists

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: An increase of over 54.01% in the number of domestic tourists and over 156% in the number of international tourists in 2023-24 (up to June 15) compared to 2022-23 highlights the success of the Dudhwa tourism season, which lasted until June 25 this year. Tiger reserve witnesses massive 54% increase in domestic tourists and 156% in foreign tourists. (Sourced)

Following 10 days of extended tourism activities, the world-famous Dudhwa National Park (DNP), along with Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, closed for public on June 25.

The tourist season in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve starts on November 15 in winter and concludes on June 15 before the onset of the monsoon each year. However, owing to the delayed monsoon this year, tourism activities in the Reserve for the 2024-25 season were extended until June 25.

Improved tourist amenities, frequent sightings of tigers, wild elephants, and bears, along with several other protected and rare species, added to the attraction and charm of the Dudhwa safari, resulting in a large influx of tourists from various parts of India and abroad. Reduced tariffs implemented this season also attracted more tourists.

According to Dudhwa officials, over 64,401 domestic tourists visited Dudhwa from the start of this year’s tourist season on November 15 until June 15, compared to 41,815 last season. The number of foreign tourists also saw a sharp increase, with nearly 352 visitors compared to 137 in previous season.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s field director, Lalit Verma said, “After the Dudhwa safari by the second batch of tourists on Tuesday afternoon, Dudhwa National Park was closed to the public and the entry gate of the park was locked, marking the closure of this year’s tourist season.”

“To mark the concluding day of this year’s tourist season, flower petals were showered on the last batch of tourists, and ‘halwa’ was distributed among the guides, park staff, and others present on the occasion,” he added.

Verma expressed his satisfaction with the positive responses from visitors to Dudhwa, stating, “Almost all tourists lauded the amenities provided during their stay and appreciated the friendly approach of the park staff.”

Sharing its boundaries with national parks in neighbouring Nepal, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is home to Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, wild elephants, one-horned rhinos, over 400 species of birds, all five species of deer, reptiles, medicinal plants, and diverse vegetation. Its rich wildlife and abundant flora and fauna draw tourists, wildlife enthusiasts, and research scholars every year.