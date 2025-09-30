After Ganj, U-turns implemented at Lko’s Burlington Crossing too

After the success of the Hazratganj traffic management plan with its U-turn initiative, the city’s other busy intersections got the same initiative from Sunday night. Traffic diversions at Burlington Crossing in Lucknow on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Speaking with HT, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kamlesh Dixit said, “the initiative started from Sunday night and saw a great response on Monday morning during rush hours. Monday’s evening rush with a festive crowd will test the initiative.”

As per the traffic department initiative, traffic coming from Sadar Bazaar towards Ashok Marg will have to take a U turn towards Hussainganj roundabout. Similarly, traffic coming from Qaiserbagh will go to Ratan Square taking U Turn.

“The initiative was taken after a thoughtful decision and successful run at Hazratganj and other sections of the city. At Burlington Crossing, congestion was a big challenge as sometimes traffic lights would be as long as 15 min to 20 minutes, choking the signal and making it difficult to manage,” the DCP traffic said.

The system requires no traffic light and cops to govern vehicular movement. Every lane will have to take a U turn to go to another lane, thus there will be no stoppage of vehicles on the road.

The DCP further added that the initiative has been proving fruitful in managing the traffic and more intersections which have been a continuous stain in managing traffic will get such U-turn initiative.

“Initially, even Hazratganj U-turn was opposed, but the traffic in Ganj is now near zero,” said the DCP.