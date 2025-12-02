After govt directive on illegal immigrants, verification drive launched in Lucknow slums

A joint team of Lucknow police and the municipal corporation on Monday carried out an extensive verification drive primarily in slum settlements in Aurangabad Jagir locality under the Bijnor police station limits of the state capital and multiple other areas close to the airport, police said. Police officials during a verification drive in a Lucknow slum on Monday. (SOURCED)

The drive focused on identifying migrant residents and cross-checking their identity documents as part of a larger crackdown on unverified settlements across the city, according to police.

Last month, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed all district magistrates to launch a campaign against illegal immigrants across the state. The CM also ordered the establishment of temporary detention facilities in every district.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Police recently intensified action against foreign nationals found using forged Indian documents. The step also coincides with the LMC’s aggressive stance on the Bangladeshi issue.

“As per the CM’s instructions, a verification drive is being conducted in all slum settlements here. We are verifying documents such as Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards of people living in these slums,” DCP South Nipun Agarwal said.

Recently, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a Bangladeshi woman living under a false Hindu identity in the Thakurganj area of the state capital and also detained her current husband.

According to officials, residents who were unable to immediately produce documents were asked to present them at the local police station.

“Similar exercises will continue across multiple locations in the coming days, especially in areas with high concentrations of migrant labourers,” the DCP added.

On November 27, mayor Sushma Kharkwal issued a formal directive to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), instructing all government and semi-government hospitals to immediately verify the identity documents of outsourced workers.

The mayor noted that over the past year, she has repeatedly written to the police commissioner, railway authorities, and private agencies associated with the municipal corporation, urging stringent checks of workers engaged through executing agencies.