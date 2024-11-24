Menu Explore
After grand concert, Ekana fined 5 lakh for norm violations

ByAnimesh Mishra, Lucknow
Nov 24, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The penalty was for failing to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, the Environmental Protection Act of 1986, and directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during the event, officials said.

A music concert held at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Friday that was attended by over 15,000 people, has sparked a controversy over violations of waste management and environmental regulations.

Solid waste lay scattered near Ekana Stadium on Saturday a day after it hosted a music concert (Sourced)
Solid waste lay scattered near Ekana Stadium on Saturday a day after it hosted a music concert (Sourced)

The violations have led to Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) imposing a 5 lakh penalty on the stadium for failing to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, the Environmental Protection Act of 1986, and directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during the event, officials said.

Also, the organisers had not obtained the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from LMC, a requirement under Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines for events hosting more than 100 guests.

“Inspections by LMC officials revealed waste scattered across the premises, improper liquid waste disposal, and lack of proper sanitation facilities,” said LMC environment officer Sanjeev Pradhan.

A video shared by LMC officials showed a tanker dumping wastewater from portable toilets into a drain near the venue. The tanker driver confirmed that the waste was transported from the stadium.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said such actions would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against those involved. He highlighted the environmental risks posed by such practices and emphasised the need for stricter compliance with civic rules.

An official inspection of the stadium showed that the concert left behind heaps of solid waste lay scattered, unsegregated disposed garbage and unhygienic conditions.

The authorities have issued a notice to the stadium management, demanding an explanation from them within five days.

Singh added that LMC provided portable washrooms and other facilities free of charge for large-scale events if requested in advance.

Another LMC official said concerns had been raised about potential contamination of the Gomti.

Lost phones

As many as 12 people who attended the said concert lost their phones at the venue, officials said. The police launched an investigation and were tracking the lost phones using surveillance methods, an official said.

