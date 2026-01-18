After Hazratganj, Old Lucknow gets taste of U-turn traffic measure

After the successful enforcement of U-turns to regulate traffic in Hazratganj and multiple other busy intersections where people have got used to the move, the same plan was implemented in the Old City area near Rumi Gate to Kudiya Ghat, one of the busiest stretches where commuters face jams in the evening. Officials implementing the U-turn traffic measure in Old Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

“Traffic coming from Rumi Gate towards Kudiya Ghat will turn left at Kudiya Ghat Crossing and take a U-turn at Gulala Ghat to proceed to their respective destinations,” said DCP Traffic Kamlesh Dixit while implementing the move on Saturday afternoon.

“We saw vehicles queuing up, hence this move was enforced after we saw a successful run at Hazratganj. Initially people objected, but over a week, they not only got used to it but highly appreciated the move,” the DCP said.

“In Noida, now the roads are being constructed for U-turn movement, replacing the old traffic light system. Hence, we are hopeful and have suggested (to the) PWD to bring such a move. One such thing is being done near Burlington crossing, which will be implemented soon after the divider is broken,” the DCP told HT.

“With the implementation of the above arrangements, traffic management at Kudiya Ghat crossing has improved significantly, providing relief from frequent traffic jams in the area,” the DCP added.

“I remained present there to make people understand and avoid any public disagreement,” he added.

Traffic moving from Teeli Wali Masjid towards Madheyganj (New Pucca Pul) will proceed with a diversion at Kudiya Ghat Crossing and continue via the New Pucca Pul.

Traffic coming from the New Pucca Pul will turn left at Kudiya Ghat Crossing and proceed towards Rumi Gate to reach its destination.

Traffic coming from the Rashtra Prerna Sthal side will be allowed to proceed up to Kudiya Ghat Crossing and then continue towards the respective destinations.