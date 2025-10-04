After Keshav Prasad Maurya, other Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders assigned key duties for Bihar assembly polls

After deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was appointed as co-in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections, other senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh have been assigned key responsibilities for the upcoming polls in the neighbouring state. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh is among the Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders who have been assigned duties for the Bihar polls. (FILE PHOTO)

The Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders who have been assigned responsibilities for the Bihar polls include Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former ministers Mahendra Pratap Singh, Satish Dwivedi, party MPs Rajkumar Chahar, Mahesh Sharma, Satish Gautam, MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi and MLC Mohit Beniwal.

Former Saharanpur MP Raghav Lakhanpal has also been assigned tasks for the Bihar assembly poll.

Union home minister Amit Shah has already briefed them about their role in Bihar assembly polls for which dates will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) this month.

Deputy CM Maurya has been appointed co-incharge for 59 assembly constituencies of Bihar while Swatantra Dev Singh will be responsible for Ara district and its adjoining regions.

“The BJP always assigns the duty of party leaders for assembly polls in other states. In the Delhi assembly election also senior leaders of the party from Uttar Pradesh were assigned duty. Similarly, in the 2024 Haryana assembly poll, party leaders from the state (Uttar Pradesh) were assigned duty,” said Govind Narain Shukla, state general secretary of the BJP.

“Now, for the Bihar assembly poll also, senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh have been assigned duty,” Shukla added.

Maurya, along with Union minister CR Patil, has been appointed as co-in-charge of the Bihar polls, while Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will oversee the party’s overall strategy. Maurya’s Koeri Kushwaha community has a significant vote bank in Bihar.

Maurya had played a crucial role in 2017 assembly polls, consolidating the OBC community in the party’s favour in Uttar Pradesh when he was state BJP president. After a long gap, the BJP formed a government in the state by defeating the Samajwadi Party then.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to finalise its seat- sharing arrangement for the Bihar polls. The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) could contest 102 seats while the BJP might contest 101 seats.

While the NDA has left 22 seats for Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas), eight seats are likely to be allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) while four could go to Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

In the Hindi heartland, Bihar assembly polls hold much importance for the BJP and its outcome will impact assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due in early 2027.