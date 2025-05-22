After Lok Bandhu fire: 5-member panel recommends fire drills, open ramps, safer wiring in U.P. hosps

A probe committee formed after the April 14 fire incident at Lok Bandhu Hospital here has recommended a series of fire safety measures for hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, including the installation of adequate firefighting systems, unobstructed ramps and staircases, and improved smoke ventilation mechanisms. The five-member panel, led by director general of medical and health services Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman, was constituted by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (Sourced)

The five-member panel, led by director general of medical and health services Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman, was constituted by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

In a press statement released on Thursday, Pathak said, “Hospitals must not cover open areas with fibre sheets, tin sheds, or glass to ensure proper natural ventilation.”

The committee advised that staircases and ramps should remain open and clear for use in emergencies. It also called for regular mock drills and training sessions to familiarise hospital staff with firefighting equipment and emergency protocols.

Additional recommendations focused on electrical safety, including proper load management at power points and avoiding wire joints between connections.