A 55-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Sharif, died allegedly after he was assaulted by some Holi revellers in Unnao on Saturday afternoon, his family claimed. After man’s death in Unnao, kin blame Holi revellers, police say heart attack

His family said Sharif collapsed and died after he was repeatedly slapped by some Holi revellers who allegedly attempted to forcibly apply colours on him. On the other hand, the police said Sharif died of a heart attack, as his body did not show any injury marks.

The Unnao Kotwali police have taken three persons into custody.

Sharif’s family refused to allow an autopsy until the culprits were arrested.

Till late evening, police and administrative officers were trying to persuade the family to reconsider.

Additional SP, Unnao North, Akhilesh Singh, stated, “The police are investigating this case. There is no law and order problem as such. We will register an FIR once the complaint is filed.”

According to his family, Sharif was on his way in an auto-rickshaw, which was intercepted near Sheetla Mata Temple, a little ahead of Chota Chauraha. Some Holi revellers allegedly attempted to forcibly apply colours on him, according to the family.

They alleged that Sharif was repeatedly slapped, after which he collapsed. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mohammad Shamim, Sharif’s nephew, said that his uncle was on his way to the dairy around noon when the auto-rickshaw was intercepted by revellers.

“He was being heckled, and the revellers were determined to apply colors. When I reached the site, my uncle was requesting them not to do so. The issue was settled then, but later, many of them caught hold of him again. I was told by witnesses that he was repeatedly slapped before he collapsed,” Shamim said.

Sharif’s death caused tension in his native Qasim Nagar and the surrounding areas.

Shahr Qazi Saqib Adeeb Misbahi, who traveled to Unnao from Kanpur, met the authorities and helped calm the agitated crowd.

“Such an incident has never occurred before in Unnao’s history. Holi passed off peacefully in the district until this,” he said, adding, “The administration has assured that effective action will be taken in this case, and they are investigating it thoroughly.” Sharif worked in Saudi Arabia and had returned to Unnao two months ago.