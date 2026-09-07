After removing nephew Akash Anand, Mayawati appoints his brother Ishan to key BSP post
Ishan Anand has not tested the political waters so far. After completing his schooling from Noida, like his elder brother, he too went to the UK for higher studies
Days after removing her nephew Akash Anand from the key organisational post of chief national coordinator for the third time, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Monday appointed Akash’s younger brother Ishan Anand as the chief sector coordinator for states other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mayawati announced the appointment at a meeting of party leaders and office bearers in the state capital.
The BSP’s organisational structure is divided into three sectors. Two sectors comprise other states while the third consists of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Ishan will attend meetings in these states and review organisational work, a BSP leader said. He will submit his report to his father Anand Kumar (Mayawati’s brother), who is the party’s national vice-president.
After the announcement, Akash Anand, who had earlier replaced ‘chief national coordinator’ with ‘party worker, BSP’ on his X handle, further amended his bio on the social media platform to ‘party supporter BSP.’ Ishan mentioned his new status, chief sector coordinator, on his X handle.
Ishan Anand has not tested the political waters so far. After completing his schooling from Noida, like his elder brother, he too went to the UK for higher studies, enrolling at the University of Westminster in London. Later, he returned to join the family business. He married Radhika Khanna, the daughter of a Noida businessman, in Haryana on April 24, 2025.
Ishan was seen at a party meeting in March 2025 after Mayawati expelled Akash Anand from the BSP and removed him from a key post for the second time. The BSP chief introduced Ishan to party leaders in a programme held on her birthday on January 15.
Though Mayawati has not entrusted Ishan with party work in election-bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, party leaders hope he will become active in both states soon. Mayawati hopes to woo young voters, particularly Gen-Z, by launching the young Ishan Anand during the election campaign.
During the Lok Sabha election campaign in May 2024, Mayawati removed Akash as national coordinator as well as her successor after an FIR was lodged against him in a hate speech case in Sitapur.
She reinstated him in August 2024 and tasked him with leading the party campaign in the Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi assembly elections.
Later on March 3, 2025, Mayawati unceremoniously removed Akash from the key post and expelled him from the party.
Just two months later, she again reinstated Akash by appointing him BSP’s national coordinator in May 2025 as she planned to woo young voters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More