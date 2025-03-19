After saying no to ‘Neja Mela’, Sambhal police on alert

A day after Sambhal police denied permission to the organisers for the annual ‘Neja Mela’ held to ‘commemorate’ Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, nephew of foreign invader Mahmud Ghaznavi, the police on Tuesday cemented the pit where a pole used to be pitched even as leaders of many parties reacted to the issue and mela committee president said he will move the court. ASP Shrish Chandra and DSP Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on March 18. (Sourced)

The fair, held on the second Tuesday after Holi, is preceded by the pitching of a 30-ft pole with a green flag on top in the mela ground on first Tuesday. However, this year, the administration categorically refused to allow the event.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said there was peace in the area. “Strict monitoring of social media is being carried out to prevent misinformation or attempts to incite unrest. Anyone found spreading rumours will face strict legal action,” he warned.

“It (Neja Mela) was a wrong tradition, it is not right to move forward with wrong traditions. They (the organisers) have been informed that it is not right to move forward with wrong traditions, that is why permission was not given,” said Sambhal additional superintendent of police Shrish Chandra.

“Mahmud Ghaznavi’s nephew and military commander Syed Salar Masud Ghazi came to the country with the aim of looting. He raided and plundered Somnath temple. Honouring him with a flag is inappropriate. This will not be allowed. In this regard, notices have been issued to Neja mela management committee members,” he added.

A heavy police force was deployed at the site and drone surveillance was also being conducted to monitor the situation.

“The police force has been stationed to prevent any illegal activities and to maintain law and order. No untoward incidents have taken place, and people are being made aware of the illegal nature of this event in light of security and historical concerns,” the ASP added.

ASP Shrish Chandra and DSP Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march alongside Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) personnel to ensure security and maintain order.

Moreover, Neja mela committee president Shahid Hussain Masoodi claimed that he had informed the SDM 10 days ago that the fair will be held from March 25 to 27. “But now the police are stopping it. We will take this matter to court,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad said, “We should teach in books about who was cruel and to what extent. Celebrating cruelty and organising fairs—what kind of logic is this?”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP is destroying mixed culture and brotherhood. If it can praise Kumbh, why can’t it praise any other fair? BJP does not like people of all religions living together.”

Condemning the move to deny permission for holding the fair, Samajwadi Party MLA from Sambhal Iqbal Mahmood claimed: “This tradition is hundreds of years old and no one can put an end to it. The government must recognize its historical significance.”

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year when a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 in which four people lost their lives and many others, including cops, sustained injuries.