After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail
A division bench of Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat had on Sept 9 directed the UP govt to produce Kappan before the trial court within three days for release on bail, subject to conditions that would ensure his presence in the trial in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act
LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9.
Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. A division bench of Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat had on September 9 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to produce Kappan before the trial court within three days for release on bail, subject to conditions that would ensure his presence in the trial in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court’s proceedings in this case.
On October 5, 2020, the UP Police had arrested Kappan and three others accompanying him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act while they were on way to Hathras to report on a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020.
According to the police, six smartphones, one laptop and pamphlets were recovered from them. The woman died at a Delhi hospital on September 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleged that after an inquiry it came to fore that the applicant and other co-accused persons were travelling to create unrest in the region.
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022: Fund-starved Ludhiana sports department cancels contracts of vendors
While the state government is vying to allocate a humongous budget to promote sports in the state, the local sports department is in deep water as conducting district-level sports competitions under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 has become a major challenge due to the financial crisis. It was learnt that the sports department allowed ₹2.20 lakh expense for the aforesaid purpose which according to the officials is not feasible.
Pune civic chief’s six months: some hits, major misses
For the first time, the reins of the Pune Municipal Corporation went into the hands of an administrator on March 14 as municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed, six months later, while the city has seen some positive changes like action against encroachments, major policy decisions and proposals still await a green light. While Kumar's term ends on September 14, the state government extended his term for another six months.
Noida twin tower demolition: CM Adityanath takes stock of debris disposal
The demolition of the nearly 100 metre tall twin towers in Sector 93A has left behind an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris which is to be recycled and scientifically processed. "The chief minister was informed that the C&D waste processing unit has a daily capacity of 350 tonnes to 400 tonnes. But due to the debris generated by twin towers demolition, the unit is now functioning at 700 tonnes a day capacity," the Noida Authority said in a statement.
25K Mumbaiites opted for all-night Ganesh darshan bus in a week
Mumbai: Within a week of its launch, around 25,000 Mumbaiites availed of the all-night Ganesh darshan bus services started by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport. A first, BEST provided hop-on hop-off (HOHO) bus services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Wadala depot via Lalbaug and Dadar at ₹60. From September 3 till September 8, from 10pm till 6am, there were bus services at intervals of 25 minutes.
20-year-old climbs onto train roof to click selfie, suffers 80% burns
Mumbai: A 20-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries (80%) after accidentally touching the overhead wire of a parked train at Jogeshwari railway yard on Monday morning. The police suspect the injured might have climbed the train's roof to click a selfie. The incident took place at 9.55am on board the train which leaves the yard in the afternoon to reach Bandra terminus and then is flagged off as the Aravali Express.
