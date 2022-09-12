After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail

LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9.

Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. A division bench of Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat had on September 9 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to produce Kappan before the trial court within three days for release on bail, subject to conditions that would ensure his presence in the trial in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court’s proceedings in this case.

On October 5, 2020, the UP Police had arrested Kappan and three others accompanying him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act while they were on way to Hathras to report on a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020.

According to the police, six smartphones, one laptop and pamphlets were recovered from them. The woman died at a Delhi hospital on September 29, 2020.

The prosecution alleged that after an inquiry it came to fore that the applicant and other co-accused persons were travelling to create unrest in the region.