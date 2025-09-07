After seven months: BSP revokes expulsion of Akash’s father-in-law

: Only a week after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand was elevated as the party’s national convenor, making him the second most powerful leader in the organisation, the expulsion of his father-in-law and the party’s former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddarth was revoked on Saturday following his apology to the party chief. He reiterated his commitment to the party and requested Mayawati to pardon his mistakes and consider his return to the party. (For representation only)

After his return, Ashok Siddarth is likely to get an important responsibility, which could be announced at the party’s state level meeting on Sunday, said a senior BSP functionary.

At the meeting, the party will review the work of its cadres and preparations for the statewide programmes that will be held to observe the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram on October 9.

In a post on X, Mayawati confirmed that the party has revoked the expulsion of its former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, who was removed from the party in February for alleged anti-party activities. She stated in the post that Siddharth tendered a public apology on the social media platform, expressing regret for his actions and pledging loyalty to the party and its movement inspired by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

She further stated that the party leadership, taking note of Siddharth’s sincerity and public apology, has decided to give him another chance. His expulsion has been revoked with immediate effect, and he has been welcomed back into the party, she said.

“The BSP hopes that (Ashok) Siddharth will contribute wholeheartedly to the party’s objectives, working to empower the Bahujan Samaj and elevate them to positions of power and leadership in the state and country,” she added.

Speculation about Ashok Siddarth’s return began on Saturday morning. Hours later, he shared a post on X at 1.34 pm, tendering an apology to BSP national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati. He sought forgiveness and reinstatement in the party.

He expressed deep respect and reverence for Mayawati, acknowledging her “tireless efforts and dedication” to the welfare of Dalits and marginalised communities. He admitted to mistakes made during his tenure, citing the influence of wrong people and ignorance on his part. He assured Mayawati that he would work under her guidance and within the party’s discipline, refraining from exploiting any personal connections for undue benefits. Siddharth distanced himself from individuals expelled from the party, including Sandeep Tajne and Hemant Pratap, stating that he would not advocate their reinstatement.

Ashok Siddarth had an over three-decade-long association with the BSP and had previously been in charge of the party in southern states.

Since his expulsion in February, Mayawati has shown the door to several leaders, including coordinators of Mirzapur and Prayagraj divisions, Raju Gautam and Amarendra Bharti. Earlier, she had expelled Ashok Siddarth’s close associate former MP Nitin Singh and ousted Santosh Anand, coordinator of Agra division, in October 2024. Siddharth was expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities immediately after the Delhi poll results came on February 8, 2025.

“BSP chief Mayawati had even removed Akash Anand from all party posts, citing concerns about his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth’s influence. Mayawati had declared Akash as her successor, but she became increasingly dissatisfied with his performance. She believed that Akash was heavily influenced by Ashok Siddharth, who allegedly ran a parallel system within the party. Her decision suggested that she prioritises party loyalty and discipline over family ties,” the senior party functionary explained.

“Mayawati announced Akash’s removal from all party posts on March 2. Akash Anand was re-inducted into the party on April 12 and later made chief national coordinator after he publicly apologised to Mayawati on X for his past activities. Subsequently, Akash Anand was elevated as national convenor on August 29, ” he added.