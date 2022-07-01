Home / Cities / Lucknow News / After Udaipur shocker, threat letters to trader and Bajrang Dal leader in UP’s Saharanpur; cops register FIR
lucknow news

After Udaipur shocker, threat letters to trader and Bajrang Dal leader in UP’s Saharanpur; cops register FIR

Police take cognizance of the letters received by the family of the trader in Rampur Maniharan area and the Bajrang Dal official in Behat area of the district. SSP says police teams are examining the letters to ascertain their authenticity
Security had been provided to the trader, Kanhaiyalal Maheshwari, and Bajrang Dal leader Rajat Sharma. (Pic for representation)
Security had been provided to the trader, Kanhaiyalal Maheshwari, and Bajrang Dal leader Rajat Sharma. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT An office-bearer of the Bajrang Dal and a trader in Saharanpur received anonymous letters, threatening to eliminate them like the tailor in Udaipur (Rajasthan).

The police took cognizance of the letters received by the family of the trader in Rampur Maniharan area and the Bajrang Dal official in Behat area of the district. SSP (Saharanpur) Akash Tomar said police teams were examining the letters to ascertain their authenticity.

FIRs were lodged in both the cases against unidentified persons and investigations were underway to identify the culprits, said police.

Meanwhile, security had been provided to the trader, Kanhaiyalal Maheshwari, and Bajrang Dal leader Rajat Sharma. “Security has been provided to them till investigations reveal facts about these letters,” said Tomar.

The family of Rajat Sharma, a resident of Kalsia village, had received a letter outside their house on Thursday in which the Udaipur incident was mentioned and a threat was issued to Sharma that he would face a similar fate on July 17.

Sharma informed Hindu organisations and the matter was reported to the Behat police. Cops arrived at his house and assured Sharma that those behind the letter would be exposed soon.

A similar letter was also received by trader Kanhaiyalal Maheshwari in Rampur Maniharan area of the district two days ago and the matter was reported to the police.

On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was murdered brutally by two Muslim men - Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad - at his shop in Udaipur. The killing was filmed and the killers boasted on the clip that was circulated widely. The accused had been arrested. Kanhaiya Lal was killed allegedly over a social media post he made in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the Prophet Mohammed row.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out