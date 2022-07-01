After Udaipur shocker, threat letters to trader and Bajrang Dal leader in UP’s Saharanpur; cops register FIR
MEERUT An office-bearer of the Bajrang Dal and a trader in Saharanpur received anonymous letters, threatening to eliminate them like the tailor in Udaipur (Rajasthan).
The police took cognizance of the letters received by the family of the trader in Rampur Maniharan area and the Bajrang Dal official in Behat area of the district. SSP (Saharanpur) Akash Tomar said police teams were examining the letters to ascertain their authenticity.
FIRs were lodged in both the cases against unidentified persons and investigations were underway to identify the culprits, said police.
Meanwhile, security had been provided to the trader, Kanhaiyalal Maheshwari, and Bajrang Dal leader Rajat Sharma. “Security has been provided to them till investigations reveal facts about these letters,” said Tomar.
The family of Rajat Sharma, a resident of Kalsia village, had received a letter outside their house on Thursday in which the Udaipur incident was mentioned and a threat was issued to Sharma that he would face a similar fate on July 17.
Sharma informed Hindu organisations and the matter was reported to the Behat police. Cops arrived at his house and assured Sharma that those behind the letter would be exposed soon.
A similar letter was also received by trader Kanhaiyalal Maheshwari in Rampur Maniharan area of the district two days ago and the matter was reported to the police.
On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was murdered brutally by two Muslim men - Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad - at his shop in Udaipur. The killing was filmed and the killers boasted on the clip that was circulated widely. The accused had been arrested. Kanhaiya Lal was killed allegedly over a social media post he made in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the Prophet Mohammed row.
