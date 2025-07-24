Agra conversion racket network active in many states: Police

The conversion racket that the Agra police unearthed was allegedly targeting Hindu girls in Bareilly, Aligarh, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad districts. The network was also active in states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Delhi, police said. The kingpin, a resident of Firozabad, had converted from Hinduism to Islam in 1990 before moving to Delhi and changed his name from Mahendra Pal to Abdul Rehman. (For Representation)

This was revealed by three of the accused arrested by Agra police from ISBT on Wednesday. All three were presented before a court in Agra on Thursday and were sent to judicial custody, they added.

Commissioner, Agra Police Commissionerate, Deepak Kumar on Wednesday informed about their arrest. They were identified as Junaid Qureshi, 30, Abdullah, 20, and Abdul Rahim, 27. “Abdullah and Abdul Rahim are sons of Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Chacha, the kingpin of the network, who was arrested on Monday from Delhi by Agra police,” the commissioner had said.

The three arrested were interrogated by Agra police and gave out details about the task assigned of trapping Hindu girls for conversion to Islam. According to police, the network was actively involved in conversion in states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Delhi.

“On the basis of information provided by the three accused, Agra police have established contact with victim girls and their families and efforts are on to trace other victims who never complained,” said a police official.

The police commissioner said kingpin Abdul Rehman aka Rehman Chacha aka Mahendra Pal used to travel to different parts of the nation for conversion and had been to Kashmir and Siliguri in West Bengal to attend events organised for purpose. “14 people arrested till date are mostly well versed in computer technology,” Kumar said.

The kingpin Abdul Rehman, a resident of Firozabad, had converted from Hinduism to Islam in 1990 before moving to Delhi and changed his name from Mahendra Pal to Abdul Rehman. The police are also investigating a widespread network involved in religious conversion having foreign funding from the USA and Canada.