Agra student stabbed in Australia: Brother gets visa for visit but air fare a problem

Agra The brother of a student from Agra who was stabbed 11 times in a racial attack in Sydney (Australia) on October 6, has been given a visa to visit his injured kin. However, the air fare poses a worry to the family who is now urging the Government of India for help.

Shubham Garg from Kirawali town of Agra district is pursuing PhD in the University of New South Wales in Sydney. He had gone to Australia on September 1 this year for higher studies in mechanical engineering on a government scholarship, after obtaining master’s degree from IIT Madras.

He is hospitalised at present on account of the attack and has undergone surgery because of the stabbing.

“Shubham’s younger brother Rohit had his medical examination done in a Delhi hospital on Friday. Later he got the visa to go to Australia. He has to set off soon as the hospitalised Shubham has no one by his side,” said Shubham’s uncle Rajkumar Garg on phone.

“There is a condition that the ticket is to be booked to and fro that might cost around ₹4 to 5 lakh which is a huge amount for us. We thus appeal to the Government of India to assist us financially to meet the expenses,” he said.

“Shubham’s condition is stable and he was again operated on Friday for wounds in the stomach due to stabbing. He was stabbed more than 11 times in stomach, jaw and arms by the attacker,” said the uncle.

Earlier, tagging PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Kavya Garg who claimed to be the sister of Shubham Garg, had sought an emergency visa for family members to fly to Sydney to look after Shubham.

“My brother is going through multiple operations and the doctor said that infection is spreading in the body. Requesting @narendramodi for urgent help in this matter,” Kavya Garg tweeted on Thursday.

Support has been coming from various quarters, with Congress MP Manish Tewari urging Jaishankar for help. Famous Australian doctor of Indian origin Yadu Singh also extended help to Shubham Garg’s family and reached out to Australia’s high commissioner in India.

According to an Australian media report, a 27-year-old man was arrested for the attack and has been charged with “one count of attempted murder.”

“We can confirm the men are NOT believed to have known each other before the incident,” the police said in a statement. The attacker demanded cash from Shubham Garg and on being refused, stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

The Indian Consulate in Sydney had provided consular assistance to the individual, news agency ANI reported quoting an Australian high commission spokesperson. “The Australian high commission is assisting with the facilitation of a visa for a family member,” the spokesperson said.

