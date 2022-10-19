Agra university: Dy CM Brajesh Pathak orders probe into manipulations in BAMS, MBBS answer sheets

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday ordered a probe into alleged manipulations committed with respect to answer-sheets of BAMS ((Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) and MBBS courses of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra.

In an order issued on Wednesday, Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, took note of media reports and asked principal secretary (Medical Education) Alok Kumar to get the probe conducted and submit a report.

“No irregularity is to be accepted and whosoever is found guilty will be punished,” Brajesh Pathak said.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) had taken over the probe regarding changing of MBBS and BAMS answer sheets last month.

Multiple cases were registered after manipulations and changes were found to have been made in answer sheets seized from a centre for BAMS and MBBS exam conducted by the Dr BR Ambedkar University.

The vice chancellor was informed about the matter on August 27. Subsequently, the police were informed, leading to the arrest of Devendra Kumar, the auto driver who took the answer sheets from the examination centre to premises in Moti Katra locality of Agra, instead of transporting them to the assigned place i.e. Agra College.

Earlier, Atul Yadav, a Delhi-based doctor (originally from Shikohabad, Firozabad), was arrested in the national capital as he was suspected to have collected the ‘charges’ for changing the answer sheets. The involvement of a student leader had surfaced in the case.

About a week ago, three university staffers and a former employee were arrested. So far, eight arrests have been made.

Student leader Rahul Parashar surrendered in court and was taken on remand by Agra police to reveall important links.