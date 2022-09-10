Agri land case: Hamirpur DM pronounces verdict in Sanskrit
The culture, civilisation and knowledge that evolved in Bharat in the past cannot be understood without Sanskrit, says district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Tripathi
KANPUR After hearing a land related case on Friday, Hamirpur district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Tripathi pronounced the verdict in Sanskrit and also handed over the copy of the order in this language, leaving everyone speechless in his court.
Tripathi, who has a PhD in Sanskrit, read out the order in this language to the plaintiff and the lawyers, who urged him to provide its translation. This was apparently the first time when a district magistrate issued an order in chaste Sanskrit.
The DM said the objective behind this was to inspire people to take up Sanskrit, which is one of most ancient languages. “The culture, civilisation and knowledge that evolved in Bharat in the past cannot be understood without Sanskrit,” he said, adding the language was lively and the order was aimed at making people develop interest in the language.
The order was passed on the case filed by a farmer, Santosh Kumar (belonging to SC category), a resident of Girwar village of Hamirpur district, who was seeking permission to sell his land. As per rules, a person belonging to ST/ST category cannot not sell his agricultural land to anyone without due permission and must have valid grounds.
Kumar said he needed to sell his land because he had taken a loan from a bank and needed money for treatment as well.
He told reporters that he could not understand the order at first when it was read out. Kumar said his lawyers too were uncomfortable and requested the DM for the translation. Tripathi said he used simple Sanskrit that was easy to understand, but got another order in Hindi as well.
As per the verdict, Santosh Kumar was allowed to sell his land to one Kamlesh Kumar.
Apart from English, Hindi and Urdu, the Uttar Pradesh government had started issuing press releases in Sanskrit in 2020, when bypolls were being held on eight seats.
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
-
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics