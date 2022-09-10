Agri land case: Hamirpur DM pronounces verdict in Sanskrit

KANPUR After hearing a land related case on Friday, Hamirpur district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Tripathi pronounced the verdict in Sanskrit and also handed over the copy of the order in this language, leaving everyone speechless in his court.

Tripathi, who has a PhD in Sanskrit, read out the order in this language to the plaintiff and the lawyers, who urged him to provide its translation. This was apparently the first time when a district magistrate issued an order in chaste Sanskrit.

The DM said the objective behind this was to inspire people to take up Sanskrit, which is one of most ancient languages. “The culture, civilisation and knowledge that evolved in Bharat in the past cannot be understood without Sanskrit,” he said, adding the language was lively and the order was aimed at making people develop interest in the language.

The order was passed on the case filed by a farmer, Santosh Kumar (belonging to SC category), a resident of Girwar village of Hamirpur district, who was seeking permission to sell his land. As per rules, a person belonging to ST/ST category cannot not sell his agricultural land to anyone without due permission and must have valid grounds.

Kumar said he needed to sell his land because he had taken a loan from a bank and needed money for treatment as well.

He told reporters that he could not understand the order at first when it was read out. Kumar said his lawyers too were uncomfortable and requested the DM for the translation. Tripathi said he used simple Sanskrit that was easy to understand, but got another order in Hindi as well.

As per the verdict, Santosh Kumar was allowed to sell his land to one Kamlesh Kumar.

Apart from English, Hindi and Urdu, the Uttar Pradesh government had started issuing press releases in Sanskrit in 2020, when bypolls were being held on eight seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON