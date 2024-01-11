Ahead of Ayodhya event: Patrolling, vigilance intensified on India-Nepal border

The Uttar Pradesh police sounded an alert in seven districts of U.P. on India-Nepal border and intensified vigilance in view of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, said senior police officials here on Wednesday. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stand guard outside the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport after security tightened ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI)

The officials said the movement at the border was under stern vigil to check suspicious people crossing the border and to restrict smuggling across the border.

The officials said the police teams are also using drones to keep vigil at unconventional routes to keep check on suspicious movement of people. Earlier on Tuesday, additional director general of police (ADG), Gorakhpur zone, KSP Kumar visited Sonauli border in Mahanagar district to examine security measures ahead of Ayodhya event.

The ADG had a meeting with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the India-Nepal border, officials in this connection. The state’s five districts in the eastern region - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddarthnagar and Maharajganj and two districts of the western region including Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri share 599-km borders with Nepal.

“Joint patrolling by the UP Police and the SSB has been intensified across the Nepal border, in Bahraich and other six districts sharing borders with Nepal,” said KSP Kumar, ADG Gorakhpur Zone while talking to media persons.

He said the state police is maintaining close coordination with the SSB and other central agencies to ensure peace on India-Nepal border.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation across the border and all five police outposts on the Nepal border in Bahraich have been asked to remain extra alert and intensify vigil,”

SP Balrampur, Keshav Kumar said.

Similar vigil has been intensified at the five other districts including Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit that comes under jurisdiction of Lucknow range and Bareilly range of UP police.