Ahead of festive season, UP Police's meeting focuses on 10 key areas

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday held a video conference at its headquarters in Lucknow to review the overall law and order situation in the state, in addition to making preparations in view of the upcoming festivals.

The conference was organised by the director general of police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials, including the principal secretary of home, ADG LO (law and order) and ADG crime, among others.

In a series of tweets, the UP Police informed about 10 key focus areas that will be monitored in the days ahead.

The DGP, UP, has instructed police personnel on a priority basis to ensure crowd management during festivals with advanced planning and technique to prevent any untoward incident.

To maintain the overall law and order situation in the state, the UP Police has also decided to go tough on drugs and crime mafia.

The meeting also focused on refining the police's overall image in the public eye. Strict intolerance towards corrupt or unruly behaviour by any police officer in the public domain including social media has also been agreed upon in the meeting. It was also decided to keep the department's social media profiles active to improve response time against complaints.

Additionally, the ADG zone and inspector general of police will also plan frequent routine visits to keep a check on overall administrative affairs including monitoring new project sites.

UP Police is also planning to take strict measures against road mafias including action against illegal taxi stands, vehicles, and vendors without a licence, in a bid to improve the state's traffic flow further. A decision on taking efforts to maintain the integrity of crime scenes through swift coordination was also taken in the meeting.