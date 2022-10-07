Ahead of Indian Road Congress, CM Yogi directs officials to make Uttar Pradesh roads pothole-free by November 15

Reviewing preparations for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held in Lucknow from October 8, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed concerned officers to launch a massive campaign to make roads in the state pothole-free.

“Better connectivity leads to progress. Along with the construction of roads, their maintenance should also be taken care of. As the rainy season is in its final phase, road repair work can be undertaken now. All the departments related to road construction should prepare a comprehensive action plan in this regard. This campaign to rid roads of potholes should be completed by November 15,” the CM said. He added, “Everyone should have access to good road connectivity regardless of whether they stay in a village or a metro city. Road construction projects should be completed on time. In cases of negligence or substandard roads, accountability should be fixed with a zero-tolerance policy.” The CM also laid emphasis on seeking the cooperation of private sector investors in road construction.

Meanwhile, speaking on IRC, he said, “Honourable ministers of the Government of India will be present at the 81st session of the IRC. In addition, 1,500 representatives of national and international organisations/companies involved in road construction will also participate. All preparations should be made in time to make this convention unforgettable for delegates.” CM Yogi also highlighted the innovative methods -- like the use of plastic waste -- being employed in road construction.

“The delegates should be made aware that despite Covid-related challenges, the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways were constructed without any dispute in record time while ensuring the highest quality of work,” said the CM. He further said, “The event should be presented as an excellent example of hospitality. Invite artists from the Hariharpur Gharana, the oldest heritage of Indian music, to perform. This gharana is associated with classical singing, instrumental music, and dance. We must introduce our delegates to this invaluable cultural heritage.”