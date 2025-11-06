Ahmedabad-based company making flag for Ayodhya Ram temple

The flag to be hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi atop Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 25 is being manufactured in Ahmedabad by a company which specialises in preparing parachutes. The 22 feet long and 11 feet wide flag will be raised on a 42-foot pole atop 161-foot spire of Ram temple. (HT file)

The PM is also expected to meet workers and engineers engaged in the construction of Ram temple. Special silk threads will be used to prepare the flag. The flag’s quality has been determined after consultation with senior army officers.

It is being made from special parachute fabric and silk threads that will withstand sun, rain, and strong winds. It has been fabricated to reduce the effects of humidity and temperature. The 22 feet long and 11 feet wide flag will be raised on a 42-foot pole atop the 161-foot spire of the temple.

The flag-pole will be based on a 360 degree rotating chamber (based on ball bearings). This will ensure that the flag sustains high wind velocity running up to 60km/ hour and there is no damage to the flag, said the Trust.

Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the flag hoisting ceremony in which RSS chief Mohan Baghwat and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present. The PM will first visit Hanumangarhi and then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has placed an order with an Ahmedabad-based company to manufacture the flag. Senior RSS office-bearer Gopal Rao is looking after the preparations for the mega five-day ceremony which will start on November 21. According to Rao, it is expected that the PM will also view the Sapta Mandir and 3D murals of the Ramayana.

“He may then meet workers, construction agency personnel and engineers involved in the construction work of Ram Mandir,” Rao said. As a precautionary measure, the Trust has also placed an order for the flag in other parts of the country.

“Along with Ahmedabad, flags are also being manufactured in several other states. Seating arrangements have been made for 8,000 people at the flag hoisting ceremony,” Rao added. People from various communities in eastern Uttar Pradesh have also been invited to the event. All preparations will be completed by November 16 and any remaining work will be completed in the next seven to eight days.

“A flag of saffron colour with symbols of the Sun, Om, and Kovidar tree, as described in the Valmiki Ramayana, inscribed on it will be hoisted atop the Ram temple,” said Rao. The Trust will also make arrangements at seven locations to provide food and prasad.