AIIB team meets UP CS, discusses investment in state

A team of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) met the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, here, to discuss investment prospects in the state, on Tuesday.

According to a government spokesman, the chief secretary sought to reassure the AIIB team that there were immense opportunities of investment in the state where work related to infrastructure development was in full swing.

“UP welcomes investors with open arms and will provide all possible assistance to those who are interested in investing in the infrastructure development of the state,” Mishra said.

The AIIB is a multilateral development bank that aims to improve economic and social outcomes in Asian countries.