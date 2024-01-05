Ajay Rai attacks govt as Cong’s UP Jodo Yatra reaches Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai attacked both the central and the state governments even as state Congress’s ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ reached Lucknow on its 17th day. The yatra will conclude at Shahid Smarak in the state capital on Saturday. UPCC president Ajay Rai leading party’s UP Jodo Yatra in Lucknow on January 5. (Sourced)

Rai alleged while the Centre was misusing the central investigation agencies, the state government had merely created selfie points without bringing about any real changes in the condition of the cities.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The yatra began from Saharanpur on December 20 and despite heavy rain and cold conditions, it covered its entire route in Lucknow on Friday, said Congress spokesperson Priyanka Gupta in a statement.

She said the yatra received a warm welcome throughout its route—first it was a motor yatra and then it turned into a foot march. “The overflowing drains, broken and potholed roads stand witness to the false claims of smart cities of the BJP government,” Rai alleged. The yatra started from Bakshi Ka Talab and on reaching Madiyaon, it turned into a foot march.

The foot march from Madiyaon reached Tadikhana, then Haathi Mandir turn, Triveni Nagar, Shia PG College, Khadra, Puccka Pul, Teeley Wali Masjid where Rai offered prayers at the mosque and also at the Hanuman temple.

From there, the yatra reached Imambada, Chowk crossing and passing through Nakkhas Tiraha and Yahiyaganj, it ended at Rakabganj crossing. Several Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Nakul Dubey, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Shyam Kishore Shuka, Maqsood Khan, Sharad Mishra, Vidit Chaudhary, Manish Mishra, Sanjiv Daryabadi, Prem Prakash Agrawal and Anil Yadav participated in the yatra.