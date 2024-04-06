Akash launches BSP campaign in Nagina, targets Azad

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand on Saturday launched his party’s campaign in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh and asked party supporters not to be misguided by Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, who is in the fray there. Bahujan Samaj Party national coordinator Akash Anand (HT Photo)

Akash emphasized that BSP chief Mayawati has urged youths to remain alert about the “game plan” of Azad who is trying to divide the Dalits on the direction of the leaders of rival parties

“Azad provokes the youths to launch agitations on various issues. When cases are registered against the youths, he dumps them to move to another place. He was trying for an INDIA bloc ticket, but the parties refused to entertain him. These days, he is moving from one place to another, seeking votes,” said Akash, who is the BSP chief’s nephew.

Before addressing a public meeting, Akash launched the BSP’s new website. It will give every new information related to the party, he said.

For the next 30 days, Akash Anand will move across Uttar Pradesh to highlight he governance model of the four-term BSP government led by Mayawati (in 1995, 1997, 2002-3 and 2007-12).

The governance model of Behanji (Mayawati) will save the country and empower the weaker sections as it is the only one that can provide jobs to the youths, security to women and respect to the elderly, he said.

Party workers and leaders should mobilise their resources for the BSP’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he further said.

The disclosures after the Supreme Court order on electoral bonds made it clear that the BSP does not take money from businessmen but runs on the donations of party workers, he added.

Accusing the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of failing to give jobs to the youths, he said unemployment has increased, question paper leaks have become routine and the standard of education has declined.

Bulldozers are being run to create fear among the people, he said, adding that instead of jobs, the government is distributing free ration to the people.