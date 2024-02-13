 Akbar Nagar demolition drive: HC to hear petitions on Feb 13 - Hindustan Times
Akbar Nagar demolition drive: HC to hear petitions on Feb 13

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 13, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Earlier, on February 7, the court had directed that the respondents ( LDA and others) shall not take any steps against the petitioners till February 21.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed to list petitions filed in connection with the demolition drive of the LDA in the Akabar Nagar locality in Lucknow on February 13. On Monday, the final hearing continued on the bunch of petitions filed by the Akbar Nagar residents.

(Sourced pic for representation)
This order was passed by a division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Om Prakash Shukla on a leading petition filed by one Ramu Balmiki. Petitioner challenged the demolition order passed by the LDA earlier. Earlier, on February 7, the court had directed that the respondents ( LDA and others) shall not take any steps against the petitioners till February 21.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate JN Mathur argued the case while the state government was represented by chief standing counsel (CSC) Shailendra Kumar Singh. The counsel for the LDA also remained present.

Follow Us On