Akbar Nagar II: 162 structures razed on Day 3, demolition drive to be completed today

LUCKNOW Demolition of illegal constructions, including shops and houses, continued in Akbar Nagar II for the third consecutive day on Wednesday amid heavy security deployment. All the people had already vacated the site and the demolition drive, which began on Monday, will be completed by Thursday, said LDA V-C Indramani Tripathi. Demolition drive underway at Akbar Nagar on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

So far, 312 of the 400 illegal establishments had been razed in Akbar Nagar II. Around 45 were knocked down on Monday, 105 on Tuesday, followed by 162 on Wednesday. Overall, there are over 2,000 illegal structures in the entire Akbar Nagar area (I and II).

“We are providing free transportation to residents who are shifting their household material. The LMC and LDA have deployed vehicles for the purpose,” said Tripathi.

The demolition drive is being carried out to remove encroachments between the barrage and Kukrail to reclaim the Kukrail riverbed.

“The LDA team is at Vasant Kunj to help residents in shifting. If people are facing problem, immediate solution is being provided to them,” he said while speaking to media.

“After the demolition at Akbar Nagar II, we will move towards Akbar Nagar I,” he added.