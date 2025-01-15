Akhada walk tour package introduced for Mahakumbh visitors at 2,000

To enhance the experience for pilgrims attending Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has launched a new series of specialised tour packages, including the notable akhada Walk Tour, priced at ₹2,000. This initiative offers both domestic and international visitors an opportunity to explore the historical, spiritual, and cultural significance of the akhadas—religious sects associated with the Kumbh Mela. A Naga Sadhu blesses a devotee inside his tent during the "Maha Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj (REUTERS)

The Akhada Walk Tour will commence daily at 7:00 am from the Tent Colony at Parade Ground and provide a unique two-and-a-half-hour walk through the various akhadas until 9:30 am. Visitors will be guided by expert guides who will share in-depth details about the history and significance of these sacred sites. A minimum of five people is required to join the tour, and bookings can be made online through the UPSTDC website, upstdc.co.in.

Jaiveer Singh, the minister of tourism and culture, emphasised the value of this tour for pilgrims and visitors, stating, “The Akhada Walk Tour is designed to offer both domestic and international visitors an immersive experience into the ancient traditions and evolving landscape of Prayagraj. Participants will visit significant historical sites within the Kumbh area, with expert guides ensuring they gain an in-depth understanding of the Akhadas’ spiritual and cultural essence.”

Alongside the Akhada Walk, the UPSTDC has introduced a Combo Package priced at ₹3,500. This package combines the Akhada Walk Tour with an exclusive opportunity to observe and interact with Naga Sadhus, Aghori sects, and Kaalpvasis, providing a deeper insight into these fascinating spiritual practices. The Combo Tour will run daily from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, lasting approximately five hours. Participants will be provided with several amenities, including a tour guide, a map of the Kumbh Mela, printed handouts, an eco-friendly carry bag, and a bottle of mineral water for their comfort.

Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary of tourism and culture, emphasised the importance of these tours in deepening the understanding of the Akhadas. “The Akhada tours will offer an invaluable opportunity to understand the deep spiritual and cultural significance of these sacred places. Akhadas hold a special place in the Hindu sanyasi tradition, and these tours provide a unique cultural and spiritual experience for devotees attending the Kumbh. They are an integral part of understanding the region’s rich cultural heritage, making them a key component of the Mahakumbh pilgrimage.”