Akhilesh defends Kejriwal after Yogi’s Yamuna jibe

A day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of pollution in the Yamuna in Delhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday came to the defence of the former Delhi chief minister. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT Files)

Without taking anyone’s name, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “Those who challenge others should demonstrate by sipping water from the Yamuna river which flows through Mathura in their state.”

Campaigning in Delhi on Thursday, Adityanath had questioned whether Kejriwal and his ministers could take a bath in the Yamuna like Yogi and his ministers did at the Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, along with his ministers, had taken a dip at the Sangam at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

‘Govt forcibly acquiring farmers’ land at low prices’

The SP chief alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh was forcibly acquiring land of the poor and farmers at low prices and selling it to people related to the ruling party.

In a statement, he said, “From Ayodhya to the entire state, farmers are suffering from the BJP’s land grabbing policy.”

“The BJP government is anti-development and anti-PDA. Every section is troubled by inflation, unemployment and corruption,” he added.

Powerlifting champion meets SP chief

Two-time national champion in powerlifting and strengthlifting Pranav Mishra visited the SP chief at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia auditorium at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Friday. Mishra recently won two gold and one silver medal in the National Strengthlifting Competition held in Haryana. Bringing laurels to Uttar Pradesh and Sandila town, Mishra earlier won gold and silver medals at the national level powerlifting and strengthlifting competitions in Aligarh.

Condolence expressed

The Samajwadi Party chief has expressed condolence at the demise of actor Rajpal Yadav’s father Naurang Yadav.