Akhilesh entry barred to JPNIC on Oct 11 - State govt should not have behaved the way it did yesterday: SP chief

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday again attacked the state government for denying him permission to visit Jay Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Gomti Nagar, to pay tribute to socialist leader Jay Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary on October 11. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav paying homage to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his 57th death anniversary in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Jay Prakash ji had called for total revolution. But the state government should not have behaved the way it did yesterday (Friday),” said Akhilesh Yadav, while interacting with media persons outside the Ram Manohar Lohia Park on Saturday.

The former CM had gone to the Lohia Park to pay homage to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his 57th death anniversary.

Addressing the SP workers at the Lohia Park on Saturday, the SP chief said, “Dr Ram Manohar Lohia called for the elimination of all types of discrimination in the country and breaking the caste system. He opposed discrimination at every level. Poverty will be eradicated only by the socialist system. Discrimination in education will be eradicated. Inflation and poverty will be eradicated only by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s Daam Bandho policy. Lohia ji had shown the path of prosperity in the society through Sapt Kranti.”

The former CM garlanded the statue of Ram Manohar Lohia. The main programme was held at Lohia Park in Lucknow on Saturday, while SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra garlanded the statue of Ram Manohar Lohia at Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Gomti Nagar. Tributes were paid to Ram Manohar Lohia at Samajwadi Party offices in various districts of the state and other states as well.

“You cannot go there (JPNIC) because there are animals. Animals are everywhere, on every road. So we cannot also walk on the road?,” questioned the former CM.

“They are destructive people. They are casteist people. To ‘balance’ the murders, they kill one after another,” added Yadav.

“BJP’s development pales when compared to the Samajwadi Party. The JPNIC looks like the most modern infrastructure even today,” said Yadav.

Commenting on the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) report recommending closing down madrasas, the former CM said: “This country belongs to everyone. The constitution gives rights to everyone. But these people want to overturn everything.”

“These are the people who want to spread hatred, want to discriminate. They want to rule by creating a rift between castes. But this country is realising that BJP’s politics of discrimination is not going to work,” added Yadav.

When asked about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh during his annual Dussehra rally speech in Nagpur on Saturday, Yadav said: “It is not important who is saying what...where were these people when India should have protected Bangladesh under its foreign policy at the international level?

“I have nothing to say... This country belongs to everyone.. When the country was formed after independence, everyone was with it. Muslims were also with it. Muslims also made sacrifices. According to the constitution, we have to consider everyone equal,” said Yadav.

On the issue of rail accidents, the former CM said: “Many questions have been raised on railway safety before as well. They have assured us to improve the system to check accidents. They tried to improve, but there was no result,” said Yadav.

“If any record of paper leak is being broken anywhere, it is in Uttar Pradesh,” asserted Yadav while commenting on several instances of question paper leaks of government exams in the state.