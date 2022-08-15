Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh, Mayawati attack BJP over price rise, other issues on Independence Day

Akhilesh, Mayawati attack BJP over price rise, other issues on Independence Day

lucknow news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 07:10 PM IST
The BJP slammed their statements and urged the opposition parties to set politics aside “at least for a day”
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (right) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (AP File Photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (right) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (AP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati separately took jibes at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh over price rise, among other things, while also wishing people of the state on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day.

Yadav, who is the Samajwadi Party (SP) national president, sought to remind the government to not forget that fact that India’s freedom was made possible by sacrifices of freedom fighters. He said that Samajwadis have always ensured the country is run according to the Constitution.

“Samajwadis have always celebrated national festivals, be it Independence Day or the Republic Day. We have always worked to strengthen democracy and make the country powerful. Today, as we celebrate this occasion, it is also time to remember the sacrifices of people who made our independence possible,” Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, said.

“We have also worked to ensure that the Constitution is followed in letter and spirit, and the country is run according to it,” he said.

Seeking to corner the BJP on price rise, Yadav said, “As we celebrate Independence Day, we are also beset with challenges. Unemployment, inflation and price rise are peaking. When we compare (India) with the rest of the globe, we lag behind on health indices and freedom of press. This is a matter of concern and we must think of ways to overcome these and to become a global player.”

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the celebrations would have been more meaningful had the prices of essential commodities been under check.

In her message on the occasion, she said, “This Independence Day is definitely a moment of great pride and happiness, but these would have been further enhanced had the prices of essential commodities been in check, the issues of unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, health been addressed and India would have been a country of a happy middle class, upper middle-class people.”

Mayawati also accused the BJP government at the Centre of engaging in diversionary tactics, as other governments in the past.

“No matter which government is there at the Centre, all of them engage in the same diversionary tactics, to divert the people’s attention from their failures. This present government is no different and this is most worrying as it won’t help matters. Instead, it would worsen it over time,” Mayawati said.

“The governments must celebrate but at the same time must honestly assess over the years how much real progress has been made on grassroots issues, on basic, fundamental aspects. I wonder if one can expect (governments) to rise above narrow politics or would these remain just empty talks?” she asked.

“The 75th year of Independence is a good time for the government to think about the need to do away with propaganda that comes at a heavy cost to the state exchequer, bad politics, end the politics of caste and to take a pledge to work for the people with the right spirit. I would also urge the politicians to take a leaf out of Dr Ambedkar’s life, to be an Indian so that there is no need to put up an act,” she added.

The BJP slammed their statements and urged the opposition parties to set politics aside “at least for a day”.

“I think today is an occasion when these parties could have avoided engaging in such politics. The country is in a joyous mood. Let some people realise that if the BJP is in power, it is because of the people and such statements on a day like this don’t showcase these political parties in a proper light. Leave politics at least for a day,” said UP BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The police had to resort to lathi-charge in Shivamogga.

    Karnataka: Tension in Shivamogga over Savarkar banners; curfew imposed

    The Karnataka Police on Monday had to resort to lathi-charge and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Shivamogga district until further orders after a group of people reportedly tried to remove banners of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and replace them with Tipu Sultan's pictures, leading to clashes between groups of two faiths. The police said the incident took place at the Ameer Ahmad circle in Shivamogga and the situation remains tense.

  • Lucknow, India, August 05, 2022: Two years after PM Modi did the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a media visit to survey the construction was organized at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, on Friday, August 05, 2022. (HT Photo)

    Trust to expedite construction of Ram temple main structure

    LUCKNOW: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wants to expedite construction work of main structure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to meet the new December 2023 deadline to open the temple's the sanctum sanctorum, people aware of the matter said. “Even the Centre and the state government want the Ram temple to come up by December 2023 as the next general election is due in early 2024,” said a prominent seer of Ayodhya.

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar honouring family members of martyrs at the Independence Day function at Samalkha in Panipat district on Monday. (HT Photo)

    Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish PM’s five pledges, says Khattar

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday called upon every Haryanvi to pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Prans (Five Resolves)' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their contribution towards transforming India into a potential superpower. Parivar Pehchan Patra has helped reach out The chief minister said that Haryana came into existence after 19 years of independence. Still, Haryana is one of the leading states in the country.

  • The South District Police said a case has been registered against the domestic help’s employer on her statement and investigation into the case started (HT File Photo/Representative Image)

    Domestic help stripped, locked up in Delhi farmhouse. She attempts suicide: Cop

    A 43-year-old domestic help at a south Delhi farmhouse attempted suicide, saying she was humiliated by her employer who stripped and thrashed her before locking her up in a room without clothes after an occultist brought by the family concluded that she stole valuables from the villa nearly 10 months ago, police said on Monday. Police said her employer brought her to the hospital after her condition deteriorated, which informed the police.

  • The Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals. (Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

    A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unknown two-wheeler-borne miscreants on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said. Police said the Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out