Akhilesh, Mayawati attack BJP over price rise, other issues on Independence Day

Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati separately took jibes at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh over price rise, among other things, while also wishing people of the state on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day.

Yadav, who is the Samajwadi Party (SP) national president, sought to remind the government to not forget that fact that India’s freedom was made possible by sacrifices of freedom fighters. He said that Samajwadis have always ensured the country is run according to the Constitution.

“Samajwadis have always celebrated national festivals, be it Independence Day or the Republic Day. We have always worked to strengthen democracy and make the country powerful. Today, as we celebrate this occasion, it is also time to remember the sacrifices of people who made our independence possible,” Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, said.

“We have also worked to ensure that the Constitution is followed in letter and spirit, and the country is run according to it,” he said.

Seeking to corner the BJP on price rise, Yadav said, “As we celebrate Independence Day, we are also beset with challenges. Unemployment, inflation and price rise are peaking. When we compare (India) with the rest of the globe, we lag behind on health indices and freedom of press. This is a matter of concern and we must think of ways to overcome these and to become a global player.”

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the celebrations would have been more meaningful had the prices of essential commodities been under check.

In her message on the occasion, she said, “This Independence Day is definitely a moment of great pride and happiness, but these would have been further enhanced had the prices of essential commodities been in check, the issues of unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, health been addressed and India would have been a country of a happy middle class, upper middle-class people.”

Mayawati also accused the BJP government at the Centre of engaging in diversionary tactics, as other governments in the past.

“No matter which government is there at the Centre, all of them engage in the same diversionary tactics, to divert the people’s attention from their failures. This present government is no different and this is most worrying as it won’t help matters. Instead, it would worsen it over time,” Mayawati said.

“The governments must celebrate but at the same time must honestly assess over the years how much real progress has been made on grassroots issues, on basic, fundamental aspects. I wonder if one can expect (governments) to rise above narrow politics or would these remain just empty talks?” she asked.

“The 75th year of Independence is a good time for the government to think about the need to do away with propaganda that comes at a heavy cost to the state exchequer, bad politics, end the politics of caste and to take a pledge to work for the people with the right spirit. I would also urge the politicians to take a leaf out of Dr Ambedkar’s life, to be an Indian so that there is no need to put up an act,” she added.

The BJP slammed their statements and urged the opposition parties to set politics aside “at least for a day”.

“I think today is an occasion when these parties could have avoided engaging in such politics. The country is in a joyous mood. Let some people realise that if the BJP is in power, it is because of the people and such statements on a day like this don’t showcase these political parties in a proper light. Leave politics at least for a day,” said UP BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava.