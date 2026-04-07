Akhilesh says ‘drivers paid despite not operating buses’; SRTC junks claim as baseless

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged corruption within the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), claiming that drivers are receiving salaries despite not operating buses, a claim rejected by the corporation, saying it is based on incomplete information. The disruption of traffic and transportation inevitably translates into an economic disruption, said the SP chief. (File Photo)

“It has come to light that 1,671 drivers are drawing salaries without having driven a single bus. Furthermore, 50% of the drivers recorded zero kilometers driven,” Yadav said in a statement issued through his social media handles on Tuesday.

“In reality, the disruption of traffic and transportation inevitably translates into an economic disruption. BJP members are not focused on building a ‘trillion-dollar economy’ for the state; rather, they are intent on constructing their own ‘trillion-dollar system’ for personal gains,” the SP chief remarked.

In a statement issued on X, the UPSRTC termed the allegations as baseless. “The claims circulating on the social media platform X regarding “salaries paid without driving buses” are baseless and founded upon misleading and incomplete information,” the statement read.

“The UPSRTC MD has clarified that 21,492 drivers are currently employed by the corporation, comprising 3,104 regular drivers and 18,388 contractual drivers. Similarly, 26,633 conductors are employed, including 2,631 regular, 18,550 contractual and 5,452 outsourced conductors. Remuneration for contractual drivers and conductors is payable under a kilometer-based system, wherein payments are made at a rate of ₹2.28 per kilometer in the NCR region and ₹2.16 per kilometer in other regions. Consequently, in the absence of any kilometer-based operations, no remuneration is payable,” UPSRTC said in the statement.