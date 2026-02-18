Akhilesh should come forward for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday advised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to come forward in support of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. According to a statement issued by the government, speaking at a conclave hosted by a television news channel, he said, “The BJP-led double-engine government would return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 with a bigger margin than 2022.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Responding to a possible invitation to the under-construction Kedareshwar Temple in Etawah, he said, “Had Akhilesh Yadav built the temple with pure intent, I would certainly have attended. However, the intent did not appear clear. Still, I would congratulate him, because it’s better late than never, as he is finally building a temple. Akhilesh should now also come forward for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, which would earn him public appreciation”.

The CM, as quoted in the statement, said, “In 2027, the BJP will secure more seats than in 2022. The double-engine government has connected Uttar Pradesh with Triple-T: Technology, Trust, and Transformation, and it will return with strong public support.”

He further said just as the Congress and the RJD faced political setbacks in Bihar, a similar fate awaits the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Responding to a question, Yogi said: “Restoring Uttar Pradesh’s identity is the government’s biggest achievement. The youth no longer struggle for recognition, farmers are prosperous, workers are becoming self-reliant and finding employment within their districts, women feel secure, and the state is achieving new milestones in economic progress.”

He described this as true Ram Rajya where every section of society receives its due without discrimination. The CM said that building the Ram Temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace is rooted in the concept of Ram Rajya. Simply constructing the temple without bringing visible change would have been disrespectful to Lord Ram, he added.

Yogi said, “Maharaja Suheldev punished the invader Ghazi, who had desecrated the Somnath Temple and carried out the first terrorist attack on the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.” The CM said instead of honouring Maharaja Suheldev, SP leaders glorify Ghazi, organise fairs in his name and oppose the memorial of Maharaja Suheldev.

He expressed pride that the BJP government constructed a grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and established Maharaja Suheldev University in Azamgarh. The CM flayed Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying the country does not take Rahul Gandhi seriously, and Uttar Pradesh does not take Akhilesh Yadav seriously.

“Congress could have chosen anyone as Leader of the Opposition, but since Sonia Gandhi’s health is not good, the family-run party handed over the responsibility to Rahul Gandhi.” He remarked that when a ship is sinking, the captain is often someone who can sink it easily, which is why Rahul Gandhi was made captain.

Yogi said Akhilesh Yadav should attend RSS shakhas to learn basic discipline and routine. The CM said, “When Pakistan cannot compete, it resorts to complaining on global platforms.” He further said India is among the fastest-growing economies and is emerging as the third-largest economy in the world. He asserted that Pakistan’s economy cannot even match that of Uttar Pradesh, let alone India.