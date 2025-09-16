Akhilesh slams govt over Gorakhpur incident

Questioning the law and order situation in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a student allegedly by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur on Monday night. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Speaking to reporters after visiting SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary at Civil hospital here, Yadav said, “The government should at least maintain law and order in major cities. What is the reason why serious crimes are being committed in the hometown of the chief minister? In neighbouring Kushinagar, police had lodged a false case on an SP leader, who later got relief from the high court.”

The SP chief demanded a compensation of ₹5 crore for the bereaved family, saying, “People have taken to the streets. The CM should not take political decisions but ensure justice. Be it the Ghazipur incident, the lathicharge on ABVP (workers), or now Gorakhpur… Earlier in Kaushambi, two deputy CMs made two communities fight among themselves. Such political decisions will not improve the law and order situation in the state.”

SP demands 2003 voter list for revision drive:

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal has submitted a memorandum to UP’s chief electoral officer, demanding that the 2003 voter list and the starting date of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of rolls -- before the final publication on January 7, 2025 -- be provided free of cost to political parties.

Pal said the data would help booth-level agents (BLAs) cooperate effectively with booth-level officers (BLOs) in ensuring accuracy. At present, about 15.42 crore voters are registered across 1.9 lakh polling stations in 403 assembly constituencies. During the revision, voter rolls will be zeroed out and BLOs will verify details through door-to-door visits.

The SP state chief said BLAs would assist in deleting names of deceased, permanently transferred, or duplicate voters. He noted that since 2003, polling stations and centres had been reorganised several times, making past lists crucial for cross-checking and corrections.