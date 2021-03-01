IND USA
Akhilesh said the chief minister should have made some other arrangement to bring lions to Gorakhpur zoo.
lucknow news

Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo

  In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over shifting of two lions from Etawah Lion Safari to the soon to be inaugurated Gorakhpur zoo.

Etawah is the home district of Akhilesh Yadav, and the Lion Safari was the pet project of the previous government headed by Yadav in the state, while the Gorakhpur zoo is close to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s heart.

In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah. He claimed that the SP is with the people of Etawah, who were protesting the shifting of the lions, fearing it will impact employment and tourism business in the district. The BJP government should have opted for another alternative to get lions to the Gorakhpur zoo, he said.

Also Read: NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12

Two lions—Pataudi and Maryam—have been shifted from Etawah Lion Safari. The shifting took place even as the Samajwadi Party hired a brass band to play somber tunes in protest against the moving of big cats, alleging that the BJP was out to ruin the safari. The two big cats reached Gorakhpur zoo on Sunday.

Varanasi: BJP National Presdent J P Nadda inaugurates the Kashi BJP office building as UP CM Yogi Adityanath claps, in Varanasi, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_28_2021_000211B)(PTI)
lucknow news

Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values

By Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around 6 crore, said a party leader.
lucknow news

Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
NSUI national president also claimed that the recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh was mired in corruption.
NSUI national president also claimed that the recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh was mired in corruption.
lucknow news

NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, said the estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was estimated to be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule.
lucknow news

2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:58 AM IST
The funds were raised during the 44-day Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, which began on January 15.
The minister advised consumers to get their load enhanced in their own interest, for getting uninterrupted supply, if they are consuming more power.(Representative Image/Reuters)
lucknow news

Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:31 PM IST
"Timely payment of bills and disclosure of actual load by consumer are the twin vital components for cheap power supply," Srikant Sharma, UP Minister for power and additional source of energy told reporters on Sunday.
<p>The MSME (Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) sector accounts for about 20% of the country's GDP. It is also the largest employment provider in the country. Most MSMEs are exempted from maintaining detailed audit records. But after demonetisation, that might change. In the last Union Budget, the government raised tax exemptions for small business units with a turnover of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore from the earlier <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore. However, PM Narendra Modi has assured these MSMEs that there will be no harassment caused to them on the basis of their previous balance sheets. </p>

lucknow news

UP government says 42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
About 14 per cent of the country's micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) are operational in Uttar Pradesh.
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi, Saturday.(PTI)
lucknow news

'Statement of Indian, Hindu culture': Min Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Union minister Pradhan said, "Kashi is a statement of our Indian and Hindu culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new India. He envisioned it to increase employment and increase the prosperity of the people. Kashi will emerge as a religious tourism spot soon."
"If the BJP leaves 8-10 seats, the RPI can be used to give a jolt to the BSP," he said talking about Uttar Pradesh, claiming that people in the state are getting disenchanted with the Mayawati's party and are shifting towards the RPI.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
lucknow news

Want alliance with BJP in 2022 UP polls, says RPI chief Athawale

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST
He said talks will be held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this evening over an alliance in the state, and also with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in due course.
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”(HT Archives. Representative image)
lucknow news

Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The woman identified the accused in her statement recorded before a magistrate, the official said. Her woman’s condition is still critical, officials said.
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
lucknow news

Tent city to come up on sandy Ganga bank in Varanasi on the lines of Konark

By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Instructions have been given to the tourism department officials to prepare the detailed project report for the tent city in Varanasi.
The man was detained and the currency notes were sent to the bank in neighbouring Basti district for detailed investigation, police said, adding it was later confirmed that the notes were fake. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
lucknow news

Man tries to deposit fake notes into his bank account, detained

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The accused, Abdul Hakim, tried to deposit the currency notes at the SBI branch in Dishes police station area on Thursday when the cashier got suspicious of the cash and informed the police.
The circular cautioning police force was issued after coming across indecent caller-tunes on mobile phones of police officials.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
lucknow news

Cops in UP’s Deoria told not to use ‘indecent’ songs as caller tunes

By Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used.
Aligarh Muslim University (Image courtesy: amu.ac.in)
lucknow news

AMU student goes missing, cops trace location to Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) said the missing student was moved by road to Delhi from Aligarh and a team has been sent to the national capital to trace him.
Representational image. (AP)
lucknow news

Women’s Day: UP govt to launch Covid vaccination campaign for women above 60

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:17 AM IST
A high-level meeting on economic self-reliance of women as part of the Mission Shakti scheme was organised under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi
Rashtriya Lok Dal Vice-president Jayant Chaudhary addresses 'Kisan Panchayat'
lucknow news

No ‘ghar wapsi’ for farmers till farm laws are repealed: Jayant Chaudhary

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lakhimpur Kheri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Chaudhary claimed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2011, he had written a letter to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, demanding a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.
