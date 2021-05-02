IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh Yadav to Centre: Ensure 35,000 cr budgetary provision for free vaccination
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav to Centre: Ensure 35,000 cr budgetary provision for free vaccination

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the Central government to ensure a budgetary provision of 35,000 crore for carrying out free Covid-19 vaccination across the country
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:19 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the Central government to ensure a budgetary provision of 35,000 crore for carrying out free Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Yadav in a statement asked for oxygen availability at all hospitals and health centres.

The former chief minister expressed “worry over the terrifying situation” that has emerged out of Covid He attacked the government saying: “The government is far from serious over such a sensitive issue. The game of playing with the lives of people must stop. The Central government must take immediate measures or else it will be out of control.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP