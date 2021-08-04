Akhilesh Yadav to lead SP’s cycle yatra in Lucknow on Thursday

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead his party’s ‘cycle yatra’ from SP headquarters to Janeshwar Mishra Park in the state capital on Thursday.

The ‘cycle yatra’ is being organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of party leader late Janeshwar Mishra and will mark the Samajwadi Party’s protests against the anti-people policies of the BJP government.

Former Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav will flag off the yatra that will cover nearly 6.5 km distance via Loreto Convent crossing, Jiamau, 1090 crossing, Jai Prakash Narain International Centre, CMS crossing and Dayal crossing etc to culminate at Janeshwar Mishra Park.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said Akhilesh Yadav would garland the statue of Mishra at the park.

“About 2000 partymen would accompany the SP chief on their cycles. The SP chief has called upon the partymen across the state to make the yatra a success,” he said.

Chaudhary said though the BJP government was about to complete five years in office but has not been able to bring about any development in Uttar Pradesh.