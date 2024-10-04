Akhilesh’s jibe at BJP govt: ‘Corruption, loot rampant in name of making roads pothole-free’

But roads remain as they are...due to potholes, accidents are happening every day; many people have died due to potholes, he said in a statement
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government in UP, saying that corruption and loot were rampant in the name of making roads pothole-free. He also alleged that the orders of the CM were ineffective and limited to papers only.
“In the name of pothole-free roads, corruption and loot have taken place on a large scale under the BJP government. Development work is at a standstill. For seven years, the BJP government has not been able to fill potholes on the roads. Every year, a budget of thousands of crores is released in the name of pothole-free roads. Then it is looted. But roads remain as they are. Due to potholes, accidents are happening every day. Many people have died due to potholes,” he said in a statement.
“There is huge loot in every construction work being done under this government,” claimed the SP chief.
