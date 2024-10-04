Menu Explore
Akhilesh’s jibe at BJP govt: ‘Corruption, loot rampant in name of making roads pothole-free’

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 04, 2024 09:35 PM IST

But roads remain as they are...due to potholes, accidents are happening every day; many people have died due to potholes, he said in a statement

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government in UP, saying that corruption and loot were rampant in the name of making roads pothole-free. He also alleged that the orders of the CM were ineffective and limited to papers only.

“There is huge loot in every construction work being done under this government,” claimed the SP chief. (File Photo)
“In the name of pothole-free roads, corruption and loot have taken place on a large scale under the BJP government. Development work is at a standstill. For seven years, the BJP government has not been able to fill potholes on the roads. Every year, a budget of thousands of crores is released in the name of pothole-free roads. Then it is looted. But roads remain as they are. Due to potholes, accidents are happening every day. Many people have died due to potholes,” he said in a statement.

“There is huge loot in every construction work being done under this government,” claimed the SP chief.

