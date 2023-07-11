U.P.: AKTU to tie up with TCS to make B Tech students industry ready

With a view to fulfilling the dreams of 10,000 B Tech students to get better jobs, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started a youth development programme. Under it, job opportunities will be made available to students after providing them training as per industry requirements. Experts from TCS will provide information and training to the selected AKTU students. (HT file)

“AKTU is tying up with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The company will train 10,000 selected students of third and final years. They will be trained via online and offline mode to make them industry ready for their better placement,” said vice chancellor, AKTU, Prof JP Pandey.

“Experts from TCS will provide information and training to the selected students from computer science, information technology on artificial intelligence, communication skills, technical aspects, personality development to modern methods,” he added.

Prof Pandey further said only recently free certificate courses were made available to students by Google. “Similarly, other companies will organise special training camps for girl students. Training will be given for all-round development of their personality so that they can be groomed and become ready for employment,” he said.

Future engineers will also be prepared for the National Eligibility Test. The trained students may get directly employed in TCS or in other companies. TCS will train students of affiliated colleges offline and online for 48 hours, the VC added.

“The university will collaborate with the industry to prepare the students of the affiliated institutes according to today’s needs so that they get better employment opportunities while completing their studies,” he said. “For this, MoUs are proposed with many companies, including TCS,” he added.

“Experts will give training to B Tech students so that they get better employment opportunities in the state itself. The special thing is that these colleges will be selected by the university,” an official said.

