AKTU Tech Fest: Lucknow varsity serves millets-based delicacies to guests

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) served delegates, participants, and guests in the ongoing Tech Fest, delicacies and meals made of millets, in line with the International Year of Millets, 2023. Pearl millet (bajra) (HT File Photo)

Meals made of pearl millet (bajra), sorghum (jowar) and finger millet (ragi), foxtail millet, known as Kangni or Kakum in Hindi, were served to all. The participants were also told about millets.

Manish Gour, pro vice-chancellor, AKTU said, “The idea was to acquaint students with millets recipes. And everyone enjoyed it. It will now be a regular feature on the University’s menu.”

The ongoing Tech Fest is witnessing participants from across Uttar Pradesh and they have appreciated the millets-based food and the hospitality of AKTU in Lucknow.

The year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Millets, following a proposal by India, which wants to position itself as a global hub for millets. PM Narendra Modi has also shared his vision to make IYM 2023 a people’s movement alongside positioning India as the global hub for millets.

The tagline of the International Year of Millets is to make it a peoples’ movement so that Indian millets, recipes, and value-added products are accepted globally.