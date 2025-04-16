AKTU to strengthen academic offerings with new campus in Barabanki

Lucknow’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is all set to expand its operations with a second campus coming up near Jahangirabad police station in Barabanki district. It will have courses with on-campus faculty, unlike the current one which is majorly used for administrative purposes, according to AKTU vice-chancellor Prof JP Pandey. File photo of AKTU campus in Lucknow. (Sourced)

He said that a 38-acre land has been finalised for the purpose, and the campus is expected to be completed in the next two years.

Sharing his vision, Pandey said that until now, the technical university was focusing on providing affiliation to constituent colleges. “We are now planning to strengthen the academic offerings, expand academic facilities, start new courses aligning with the New Education Policy, 2020, and have students on campus and faculty development,” Pandey said.

“The second campus will have state-of-the-art facilities. The campus will feature hostel facilities, centres of excellence in various disciplines, skill training, interdisciplinary courses, incubation centre, academic research centre and patent filing cell. Apart from these, an AI centre of excellence, courses essential for Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing and nanotechnology can also be brought to the new campus,” he said.

The AKTU vice-chancellor said that the New Education Policy underscores the importance of having specialised courses and skill development. “This year, we are planning to start BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (60 seats), Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (60 seats), Electronics with focus on VLSI (30 seats), and Mechanical Engineering (Mechatronics, 30 seats). These courses will run on the existing campus from the next session onwards along with the existing pharmacy and management courses,” Pandey said, adding once the new campus is ready, these courses will be shifted there.

“We are mulling on other courses like BBA, BCA, Vedic Mathematics and Indian Knowledge System in the coming years. The sole aim is to strengthen the university academically,” Pandey said.