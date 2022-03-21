Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Aligarh administration gears up for UP Board exams
Aligarh administration gears up for UP Board exams

In all 1,07,533 students, including 59,391 for high school (class 10) and 48142 for intermediate (class 12), will appear for the UP Board examination in Aligarh district
The UP Board exams would be conducted at 153 centers, include 10 state run schools, 62 non government aided schools and 81 non financed schools, in Aligarh. (Pic for representation)
The UP Board exams would be conducted at 153 centers, include 10 state run schools, 62 non government aided schools and 81 non financed schools, in Aligarh. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The Aligarh district administration has geared up to ensure copying free UP Board examinations that are set to begin from March 24.

In all 1,07,533 students, including 59,391 for high school (class 10) and 48142 for intermediate (class 12), will appear for the examination in Aligarh district.

During a meeting conducted on Monday at Sri Tikaram Kanya Inter College to assess the preparations at the district level ADM (finance) and super zonal magistrate Vidhan Jaiswal stressed on the measures to rule out presence of dummy candidates during the exams.

“No room invigilator at examination center is to have mobile phone during the examinations. Stress is on measures to rule out presence of dummy candidates during examination,” said Jaiswal.

He said “There are clear instructions from the state government that those indulging or assisting in unfair means during examination would be booked under National Security Act (NSA). Those using communication measures, including mobile phones, would be easily tracked and punished in this age of technology.”

School principals have been asked to cross check audio and video recording mechanism and CCTV cameras installed at centers beside their connectivity with control room because monitoring of all exams is to be conducted through online portal.

SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said adequate number of policemen will be deployed at all exam centers. The exams would be conducted at 153 centers, include 10 state run schools, 62 non government aided schools and 81 non financed schools.

