 Aligarh lynching: Victim, eight others booked for ‘dacoity’ on complaint by accused's mother - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aligarh lynching: Victim, eight others booked for ‘dacoity’ on complaint by accused's mother

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 30, 2024 04:49 PM IST

The family of Mohammed Fareed, 35, have alleged that he was lynched by a mob on suspicion of theft on the night of June 18.

The mother of an accused in the recent Aligarh lynching case, has claimed that the victim, Mohammed Fareed, fell from stairs and succumbed to his injuries.

Police deployed in Mamu Bhanja locality in Aligarh to ensure peace. (HT)
Police deployed in Mamu Bhanja locality in Aligarh to ensure peace. (HT)

On Saturday, Lakshi Mittal, the mother of Rahul, one of the six arrested accused (of total seven people booked), lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered on the charge of dacoity against Fareed and eight others.

Also Read: Congress delegation meets kin of lynching, suicide & custodial death victims in Braj region

“On the night of June 18, Fareed alias Aurangzeb barged into our house and tried to molest me before looting our valuables. When my family members chased him, he lost balance, fell from stairs, and later died of his injuries,” the woman said in her complaint, according to a police official.

“Following her complaint, we have lodged a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assaults or use of criminal force with the intention of disrobing a woman) and 395 (dacoity) against the deceased and the other accused,” the official further stated.

Also Read: Uneasy calm in Aligarh, markets open

Besides Fareed, those booked from his side include six named and two unnamed individuals. However, the complaint filed by his family two weeks ago, alleged that he was returning home after work when he was mobbed and thrashed by a few locals who suspected him of theft.

As per M Shekhar Pathak, Aligarh's Superintendent of Police, by the time police reached the spot, the 35-year-old was seriously injured and was rushed to the Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he died.

The incident, which took place in the city's Mamu Bhanja locality, led to communal tensions in the area.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Aligarh lynching: Victim, eight others booked for ‘dacoity’ on complaint by accused's mother
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On