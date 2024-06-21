Uneasy calm in Aligarh, markets open

Agra An uneasy calm prevailed in Aligarh on Thursday, though commercial activites began limping back to normal and markets opened as usual amid heavy police deployment. A market in Aligarh open on Thursday. (HT)

The day passed off peacefully, unlike Wednesday when markets were closed, protests were staged and two communities came face to face following lynching of a 35-year-old man in the communally sensitive Mamu Bhanja market area. Aligarh police arrested 6 out of 10 named and a dozen unidentified accused in the FIR registered at Gandhi Park police station of Aligarh.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Markets opened as usual on Thursday morning. Adequate police force was deployed in sensitive areas besides Provincial Armed Constabulory (PAC) at nine sensitive points in the city,” informed Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, superintendent of police, Aligarh city.

Meanwhile, on the basis of inputs provided by local intelligence unit and others about anti-social elements gearing up to disturb peace, the Aligarh administration imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code till September 10.

‘The decision to impose prohibitory orders is also in view of sensitive occasions and festivals, including Moharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15) Rakshabandhan (August 19), Janmashtami (August 26) and various exams. The ban orders are effective for 88 days from June 15 till September 10,” said Amit Kumar Bhatt, additional district magistrate, Aligarh.

The provisions of Section 144 include restriction on use of licensed arms during gatherings, spreading of rumours, publishing of wrong information and inciting enmity among commoners, communities and sections of society. They also prohibit misinformation, provocative statements from religious spots, effigy burning and storage of bricks, glass or sharp-edged objects at public places or roofs of houses.

Use of loudspeakers within 100 metre radius of exam centres would require prior sanction, said the ADM .

Inbox

Autopsy report cites injuries as cause of death

The post mortem examination report of Mohammad Fareed aka Aurangzeb (35) , who was lynched, has cited ante mortem injuries as cause for death . A video going viral showed Aurangzeb lying on the ground with lathi wielding men around him on Tuesday night of . Sources revealed that the post mortem examination report mentioned about 19 injuries, including head injury and damage to body parts like liver and ribs on the body of the deceased .