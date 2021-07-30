Aligarh node of defence corridor to open next month: UPEIDA

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is all set to inaugurate Aligarh node of the defence corridor next month while Kanpur and Jhansi nodes would be opened in September and October respectively. The UPEIDA has also completed 60 percent of the Chitrakoot- Delhi expressway.

Chief executive officer, UPEIDA, Awanish Kumar Awasthi gave this information on second day of the virtual event “Indigenisation Summit on Defence and Aerospace” (ISDA) 2021 on Thursday. The UPEIDA is the nodal agency to execute the defence corridor project.

The defence corridor would come up in Bundelkhand region and is expected to generate more than one lakh jobs. The corridor would have six nodes- Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

On February 21, 2018, PM Narendra Modi had announced ₹20,000 crore defence industrial corridor in Bundelkhand—considered one of the most backward regions in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana, said: “Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, construction work of the expressway connecting Chitrakoot to Delhi is going on at a rapid pace and is almost 60 percent complete.”

Mahana also said ancillary industries like food, infrastructure, textile and others would also grow as indigenisation in the armed forces increased. He said the government was also working with several public sector units like HAL, DRDO and others. Uttar Pradesh has nine ordnance factories which are controlled by the ministry of defence.

The Yogi government has offered financial benefits for units in defence corridor willing to give year-long skill development training along with job to the youth. The government will pay ₹10,000 per month per youth to such industrial units which are willing to offer year-long skill development training along with job to a youth. Each unit will be entitled to train 50 such youths.

As the defence corridor is aimed at generating more jobs for drought–hit Bundelkhand region, the Yogi government has offered capital subsidy for such industrialists that are willing to invest up to ₹10 crore.