Aligarh teacher objects to ‘Vande Mataram’ in school assembly, booked

AGRA A Muslim teacher at a government school in Aligarh was suspended and booked after he allegedly objected to the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during the morning assembly. The incident took place on Wednesday at the government higher secondary school in Shahpur Qutub area, after the teacher, Shamsul Hasan, reportedly raised an objection when the song was introduced following the National Anthem in the assembly, officials said on Thursday. Several teachers confirmed that Hasan had expressed concern that some Muslim families might object to the song being sung in school. (Pic for representation)

Following a written complaint from the school authorities, an education department officer visited the school and recorded statements from the staff, said basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Rakesh Kumar Singh. The inquiry revealed that Hasan also “misbehaved” with colleagues during the argument, he added.

Following the inquiry, the BSA ordered Hasan’s suspension for allegedly flouting official directives.

ASP (Aligarh city) Mayank Pathak said information was received that Shamsul Hasan, an assistant teacher at Poorv Madhyamik Vidyalay had objected to ‘Vande Mataram’.

“A complaint was lodged against Shamsul Hasan for allegedly objecting to the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ and slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ by students during the morning assembly of the school. The teacher not only objected to this, but even engaged in verbal duel with another assistant teacher, Chandra Pal Singh over the issue of ‘Vande Mataram’,” said Pathak.

Hasan was booked under BNS sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 292 (public nuisance) on Thursday at the Roravar police station of Aligarh on the complaint of assistant teacher, Chandrapal Singh. A departmental probe also began against the teacher, said the ASP.

According to the FIR (the copy of which is with HT), the complainant alleged that Hasan misbehaved with him, abused and insulted him when he favoured ‘Vande Mataram’ being sung in the morning assembly.

The BSA said the suspended teacher had been attached to another school in Gangeeri area of Aligarh.

After an explanation was sought from him, Hasan claimed that singing ‘Vande Mataram’ was against the tenets of his religion. He denied misbehaving with colleagues, but confirmed questioning the new practice.

Block education officer (BEO) for Lodha block visited the school and met principal Sushma Rani.

Several teachers confirmed that Hasan had expressed concern that some Muslim families might object to the song being sung in school.

It may be recalled that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had strongly defended the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, declaring that those who oppose the national song are, in effect, “oppose Mother India. Adityanath had also made the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all schools and educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh, stating that it would instil patriotism and pride among the youth.