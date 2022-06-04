All 11 RS candidates from U.P. declared elected unopposed

All eleven candidates to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) were declared elected unopposed on Friday, returning officer for the RS polls Brij Bhushan Dubey confirmed.

Those who were declared elected to the Upper House of Parliament included 8 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 3 candidates, who were either from the Samajwadi Party (SP) or backed by it.

The BJP’s eight candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha included former state BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai, former lawmaker from Gorakhpur (urban) Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, BJP’s women wing vice-president Darshana Singh, secretary Sangeeta Yadav and chairman of the Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation Baburam Nishad, former lawmaker from Shahjahanpur Mithilesh Kumar and BJP’s OBC cell chief from Telangana Kova Laxman (only one from outside UP).

The three SP candidates or the ones backed by the main opposition party to be declared elected included Kapil Sibal, who resigned from the Congress to contest as an independent with SP’s backing, Javed Ali and SP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary. All of them were provided their certificate by the returning officer, declaring them elected.